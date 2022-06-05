Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $30.81

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.81, but opened at $33.60. Immunocore shares last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 471 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMCR. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter valued at $157,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.