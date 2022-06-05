Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Inari Medical worth $53,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,234.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,296.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,500 shares of company stock worth $13,631,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

