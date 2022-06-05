Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tigress Financial in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.94% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

