Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $316.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $217.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.71. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

