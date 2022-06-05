Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $55,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 936,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after buying an additional 210,276 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -180.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.