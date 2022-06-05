Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Itron worth $53,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

