Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

