Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$46.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JWEL. CIBC upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.28.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$37.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.21. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$32.02 and a one year high of C$41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

