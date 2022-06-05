Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 183.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,837 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,431,000 after acquiring an additional 169,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 500,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Suzanne Cain sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $73,359.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,839 shares in the company, valued at $527,229.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

