JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. JOANN has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $258.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. JOANN’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last 90 days. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in JOANN by 117.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 927,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

