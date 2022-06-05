JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 213,260 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.95% of Marcus worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Marcus by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Marcus by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCS opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $491.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

