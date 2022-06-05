KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 6.6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. 100,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,609,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of research firms have commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 20.30 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 152,370 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of KE by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of KE by 1,645.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 341,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 321,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

