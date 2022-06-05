KeyCorp Reiterates Buy Rating for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.45.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -158.07 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.09. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,038,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

