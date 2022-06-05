Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 6.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.51. 10,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,110,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

