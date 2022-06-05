Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Kohl’s worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.