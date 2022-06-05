Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.80.
Shares of KRNT stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.61 and a beta of 1.94. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.
Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
