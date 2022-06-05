Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.61 and a beta of 1.94. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,711,000 after purchasing an additional 165,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 111,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Kornit Digital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,168,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

