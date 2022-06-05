Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

LE has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LE opened at $11.86 on Friday. Lands’ End has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $392.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.56.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lands’ End by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 25.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

