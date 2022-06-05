Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,182 shares of company stock worth $11,923,487 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,581,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after buying an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

