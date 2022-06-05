Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 345.60 ($4.37).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.34) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.18) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.14) to GBX 400 ($5.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,141 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £3,126.34 ($3,955.39). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.24), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($256,246.15). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,873 shares of company stock worth $759,044 and sold 624,917 shares worth $169,803,170.

LON LGEN opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.23) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 259.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.68. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The company has a market cap of £15.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

