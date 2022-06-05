Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Gap Down to $54.71

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.71, but opened at $52.46. Light & Wonder shares last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 312 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.79.
About Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)
Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
