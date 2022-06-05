Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,728,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,124,000 after buying an additional 4,460,751 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $6,393,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 811,747 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

