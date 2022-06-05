LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of LiveRamp worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.16 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

