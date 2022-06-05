Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $365.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $430.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

LULU stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

