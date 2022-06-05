Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $377.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $440.00 to $377.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.61. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

