Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. 733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 860,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.