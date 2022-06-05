Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.11. Magnite shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 10,343 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Get Magnite alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 450,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,156,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.