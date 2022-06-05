Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MARA. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

MARA stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $935.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 4.70. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 699,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 133,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

