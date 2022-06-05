Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.20% of Marchex worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 million, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.92. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

