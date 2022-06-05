MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Down to $41.07

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.07, but opened at $39.47. MaxLinear shares last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

