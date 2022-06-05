Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Meituan from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meituan from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPNGF opened at $23.67 on Friday. Meituan has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

