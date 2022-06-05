Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meritor were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

MTOR opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

