Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $129.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

ROST opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,553,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

