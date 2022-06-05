Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Nabors Industries worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

NBR opened at $180.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.83. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

