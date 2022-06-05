Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.92. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,728 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 21.70.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

