Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

NTOIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($80.65) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $23.74 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

