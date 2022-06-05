Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $54.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($80.65) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

About Neste Oyj (Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.