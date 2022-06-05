New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.43

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $49.28, with a volume of 21761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $11,655,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,759,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,464,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,806 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,805,000 after acquiring an additional 836,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 808,103 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after buying an additional 459,322 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

