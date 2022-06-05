NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock to $15.00. The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 148692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock valued at $85,640,226. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 76.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

