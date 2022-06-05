Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 126,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,082,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 173,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 60.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

