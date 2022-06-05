Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 126,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,082,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 173,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 60.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
