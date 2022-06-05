Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

XOS stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. XOS has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that XOS will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOS by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 479,095 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of XOS by 623.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 156,607 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

