NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of NorthWestern worth $53,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

NorthWestern stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $65.62.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.