NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

