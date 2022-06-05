Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 235.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

NVAX stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Novavax will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 3,031.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

