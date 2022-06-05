Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Citigroup increased their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $174,716,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 610,573 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

