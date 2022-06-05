Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $152.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $216.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.50% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $174,716,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Okta by 240.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 610,573 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.