Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $140.00 at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. Okta has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.69.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,782,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

