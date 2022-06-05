Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.41

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $11.94. Orange shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 1,610 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Orange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,649 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

