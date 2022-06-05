Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Outset Medical worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $254,153.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,620 shares of company stock worth $6,629,104 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OM opened at $22.70 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

Outset Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.