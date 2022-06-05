Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Owens & Minor worth $53,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,656,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,053,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.