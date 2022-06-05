PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 2.5%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35. Approximately 9,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,587,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.65.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.
In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $8,749,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,032,183 shares in the company, valued at $481,444,198.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,406,364 shares of company stock worth $157,737,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 402.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PBF Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.