PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 2.5%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35. Approximately 9,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,587,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $8,749,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,032,183 shares in the company, valued at $481,444,198.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,406,364 shares of company stock worth $157,737,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 402.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PBF Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

